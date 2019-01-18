iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: Watch the Live Stream

Mario Lopez will host the live stream.

The inaugural iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will be live streamed on Twitter from the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne tha God, Stuff You Missed in History Class co-host Holly Frey and country radio personality Bobby Bones will co-host the 90-minute ceremony. Mario Lopez will host the live stream.

Up & Vanished host Payne Lindsey, Lore creator Aaron Mahnke and Disgraceland's Jake Brennan are among the night's presenters.

The awards ceremony will feature 22 categories, 17 of which will be voted on by fans. A blue-ribbon panel of podcast industry figures will determine the winners in the five top categories, which include podcast of the year, breakout podcast, best branded podcast, best social impact from podcast/host and the podcast innovator award.

Atlanta Monster, Dirty John, Hardcore History, Joe Rogan, Radiolab, Serial, Slow Burn, Stuff You Should Know, The Daily and The Habitat are nominated in the podcast of the year category.

The live stream will be available to watch on the iHeartRadio Twitter account, beginning at 8 p.m. PT. Watch the live stream below.