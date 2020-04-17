Watch Live: 'That Thing You Do!'s' The Wonders Reunite for COVID-19 Relief Fund

Tom Everett Scott, Jonathon Schaech, Ethan Embry and Steve Zahn along with Liv Tyler will reunite via livestream to raise funds for musicians and music industry employees effected by the pandemic.

The Wonders, the fictional band from Tom Hanks' That Thing You Do!, is getting back together for the first time in over 20 years.

Tom Everett Scott, Jonathon Schaech, Ethan Embry and Steve Zahn along with Liv Tyler will reunite via livestream on the official Wonders YouTube channel for a community watch party that will also raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund aids musicians and music industry employees currently unable to work amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The live event will also pay tribute to songwriter-producer Adam Schlesinger, who died April 1 from COVID-19 complications. Perhaps best known for his work as co-founder of Fountains of Wayne and co-writer of their 2003 hit "Stacy's Mom," he also worked as an executive music producer on the musical show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and penned the iconic song "That Thing You Do."

The event will take place Friday, April 17 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.