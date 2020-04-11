Watch Live Stream of Virtual Passover Seder With Billy Porter, Andy Cohen and Cynthia Erivo

Billy Eichner, Debra Messing, Henry Winkler, Beanie Feldstein and Ilana Glazer will participate in the event, which will raise money for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's emergency response fund.

Billy Porter, Andy Cohen, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Eichner, Debra Messing, Henry Winkler, Beanie Feldstein and Ilana Glazer are among the stars joining forces to raise money for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's emergency response fund through a virtual Passover Seder on Saturday.

The live-streamed event will tell the original story of Exodus through music and comedy.

Other stars set to join the seder include Ben Platt, Fran Drescher, Jason Alexander, Finn Wolfhard, Dan Levy, Idina Menzel, Josh Groban, Nick Kroll and Busy Philipps. Additionally, religious scholars including Rabbis Sharon Brous, David Wolpe and Amichai Lau-Lavie will be involved.

"In a time of confinement and uncertainty, a rag-tag team of Jews and non-Jewish Passover enthusiasts felt it was more important than ever to channel creative energies and gather community," head writer Alex Edelman said of the event in a statement.

The Passover Seder will air exclusively on Buzzfeed's Tasty YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and is free to watch. Viewers can also watch the event and make donations on the website for Saturday Night Seder.