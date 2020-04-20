Watch Willie Nelson Host Virtual "Come and Toke It" Weed-Themed Variety Show

The musician and outspoken marijuana enthusiast will be joined by Matthew McConaughey, Kacey Musgraves, Jeff Bridges, Billy Ray Cyrus and more on Monday.

Willie Nelson is following social distancing protocols while celebrating 4/20 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The musician and outspoken marijuana enthusiast will host a weed-themed variety show called “Come and Toke It,” presented by Luck Reunion, on Monday. The variety special will run for four hours and 20 minutes and will feature cannabis-inspired entertainment from artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more.

"This 4/20 at 4:20 p.m. CT we’re bringing together artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more for 4 hours and 20 minutes of cannabis-centric entertainment hosted by Willie Nelson himself — all from the comfort of quarantine,” the description explains on a YouTube video promoting the event and on Luck Reunion's website.

Nelson also shared the news of the event with a video of him smoking. “Happy 4/20 out there, y’all. Y’all have a hit for me, and pass it on,” he said while enjoying an electronic smoking device.

Matthew McConaughey, Kacey Musgraves, Jeff Bridges, Billy Ray Cyrus, Toby Keith, Ziggy Marley, Tommy Chong, Bill Maher, Elle King, Beto O’Rourke, Aaron Lewis, Kevin Smith and more are all set to appear alongside Nelson during the event.

The event will stream live on Luck Reunion's Facebook page and Twitch account.