Billboard Music Awards: Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey Debut Live Performance of "The Middle"

Morris led the group in the chart-topping song's debut performance.

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey gave their dance-pop hit "The Middle" its television debut on Sunday night at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

With Morris leading on the vocals, Zedd on the keys and Grey taking care of both drums and guitar, they had the crowd roaring to the chart-topping record from beginning to end.

The record has climbed to No. 1 on eight Billboard charts to date and currently sits at No. 6 on the Hot 100.

Watch the performance below:

