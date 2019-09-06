Miley Cyrus Releases "Slide Away" Video

The emotionally charged video shows Cyrus moving on and leaving the party behind after her recent split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus unveiled the evocative visual for her power ballad “Slide Away” on Friday, Sept. 6.

The emotionally charged video opens with Cyrus underwater in a slinky gold dress and matching accessories as she processes moving on in the wake of her split with husband Liam Hemsworth.

“Once upon a time, it was paradise/ Once upon a time, I was paralyzed/ Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights/ But it’s time to let it go,” the superstar sings as she wanders through a raucous house party looking dazed and mournful.

Several scenes from the new video echo those from the clip for Miley’s 2012 No. 2 hit “We Can’t Stop” — from the hard-partying extras to the shots of the sun-drenched star looking out from the edge of the pool — except this time, she’s fully detached from the revelry happening around her.

On Aug. 10, Cyrus announced her separation from Hemsworth after less than a year of marriage. (The former lovebirds had been on and off for nearly a decade after meeting on the set of 2010’s The Last Song.) Less than two weeks later, Hemsworth officially filed for divorce.

Watch the emotional video for “Slide Away” below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.