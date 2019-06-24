Watch Live: Stars Read Mueller Report In New Play 'The Investigation'

Sigourney Weaver, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill and more will star in 'The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts' on Monday night.

A dramatic interpretation of the Mueller report titled The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts will be live streamed Monday night with the help of a myriad of stage and screen stars.

The much-anticipated play will serve as an adaptation of the investigation, which partly looked into President Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 election, by Robert Schenkkan, who won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1992 for The Kentucky Cycle and the Tony Award for best play in 2014 for All the Way.

The Investigation cast includes Annette Bening, Michael Shannon, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Frederick Weller, Ben McKenzie, Noah Emmerich, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Alyssa Milano, Kyra Sedgwick, Alfre Woodard, Piper Perabo, Zachary Quinto, and Aidan Quinn. Sigourney Weaver, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mark Hamill will also star.

The play will be live streamed via Law Works on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney and Timothy Disney serve as executive producers. Law Works is an organization that engages bipartisan voices and educates the public on the Mueller investigation.

Watch the Law Works live stream below.