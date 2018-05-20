Billboard Music Awards: Khalid and Normani Deliver Rousing Performance of "Love Lies"

The duo hit the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

After nabbing a trophy for top new artist Sunday night (May 20) at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Khalid graced the stage with budding pop star, Normani, to perform their collaboration "Love Lies."

First, the "Location" crooner ignited their performance with a captivating opening verse. After setting the tempo, Khalied swiftly passed the baton to Normani, who quickly cranked up the intensity with her fiery entrance. As her boisterous curls flung back and forth during her mini dance session, the former Fifth Harmony singer later joined Khalid to punctuate their stellar outing.

Check out their BBMAs performance of "Love Lies" below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.