Watch Barack and Michelle Obama Headline Star-Studded YouTube Graduation Celebration

Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, BTS, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Shonda Rhimes and more are all set to appear during 'Dear Class of 2020.'

Barack and Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and more stars will come together to celebrate the class of 2020 as part of YouTube Originals' Dear Class of 2020.

The virtual commencement event will bring together inspirational leaders, celebrities and YouTube creators to celebrate graduates, their families and their local communities.

The celebration will also feature commencement speeches from Lady Gaga, BTS, former Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Malala Yousafzai and the CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, Sundar Pichai.

The virtual celebration, with its festival-style lineup, will feature people from around the world celebrating the class of 2020 as one community to acknowledge their resilience and the endless possibilities as they embark on their future careers and plans.

Lizzo will open the event with a performance of "Pomp and Circumstance" with the New York Philharmonic, followed by Alicia Keys giving a speech addressing the graduates and their families.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Kelly Rowland, Shonda Rhimes, Misty Copeland and Janelle Monáe will team up to perform Maya Angelou’s "Still I Rise," while the cast of Schitt’s Creek will reunite for a musical tribute to teachers. Additionally, Mark Rober and NASA will celebrate from the International Space Station.

A number of bands, including the Diamond Bar High School Marching Band, AMDA College of Performing Arts and Ramón C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts, will also team up for a rendition of Shawn Mendes’ "Nothing Holding Me Back."

Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Chris Martin, Ben Platt and Ty Dolla $ign will come together for a special rendition of U2’s "Beautiful Day," which will be introduced by Bono.

Katy Perry will conclude the four hour-long ceremony and lead the graduates in the ceremonial tassel turn.

Additional stars that will make special appearances during the event include JJ Abrams, Jackie Aina, Ray Allen, La La Anthony, AsapSCIENCE, Jack Black, Ian Book, Jade Bowler, Tom Brady, Erika Brown, Emma Chamberlain, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Lana Condor, Cindy Crawford, DJ D-Nice, Snoop Dogg, Dude Perfect, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Missy Elliott, FINNEAS, Bill and Melinda Gates, Kaia Gerber, Evan Goldberg, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, John Green, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jenna Bush Hager, Mark Hamill, Tom Hanks, Zane Hijazi & Heath Hussar, Michael B. Jordan, Colin Jost, Rupi Kaur, Courtney Kemp, Keegan-Michael Key, Jimmy Kimmel, Sal Khan, Prajakta Koli, Liza Koshy, Margot Lee, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Peyton Manning, Camila Mendes, Vanessa & Veronica Merrell, Hasan Minhaj, Mr. Kate, Natalie Morales, Sasha Morga, John Mulaney, Nikkie De Jager, Katelyn Ohashi, Chris Pine, Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Daisy Ridley, Phoebe Robinson, Seth Rogen, Martha Stewart, Michael Strahan, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, The Try Guys, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Kerry Washington, Russell Westbrook, Ciara & Russell Wilson, Rita Wilson, Zendaya, the casts of Euphoria and The Simpsons and more.

Dear Class of 2020 will debut on Sunday, June 7 at noon PT. The date, which was original set for June 6, was moved in honor of George Floyd's memorial service. The ceremony will be available to watch on the YouTube Originals page.

Watch the full event below.