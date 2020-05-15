Watch Live: Oprah Winfrey Delivers Commencement Speech for Facebook Graduation Event

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner and more stars are also set to appear, while Miley Cyrus will perform her 2009 hit "The Climb."

Oprah Winfrey will share words of wisdom with the graduating classes of 2020 on Friday. A number of stars will come together to celebrate graduating students during Facebook's #Graduation2020 event.

Winfrey will deliver the commencement speech during the virtual event. Other high-profile figures — including Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles — will also speak. Additionally, Miley Cyrus will give a performance of her 2009 hit song "The Climb" during the virtual celebration.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak will co-host the event, while a slate of other stars will also make appearances. Amy Schumer, Andy Cohen, Chrissy Metz, DJ Khaled, Gloria Estefan, Kristen Bell, Luke Bryan, Matthew McConaughey, Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Usher, Whitney Cummings and Yara Shahidi are among the stars that are confirmed to attend.

Viewers can watch #Graduation2020 on Facebook, with portions of the live stream posted to Instagram and on contributors’ accounts.

The multi-hour event will air on May 15 beginning at 2 p.m. ET.