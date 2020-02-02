Trump Debuts Super Bowl Ad

The president took to Twitter to promote the first of two commercials airing during the game.

During sport's biggest night of the year, Super Bowl LIV, the president debuted the first of two campaign ads and also turned to Twitter, as he often does, to share his opinions. Trump tweeted twice before the game started.

His first tweet announced he had a Super Bowl interview that would air at 12:30 p.m. PT on Fox. "Enjoy!" he added at the end of that tweet. Then three hours later, right before the game started, the president tweeted in all capital letters, "Enjoy the game USA, our country is doing great!"

In a third tweet, he referenced his Super Bowl 54 commercial, writing, "I promised to restore hope in America. That includes the least among us. Together, let's KEEP AMERICA GREAT!" He then prompted people to text TRUMP to 88022 if they liked the ad.

I promised to restore hope in America. That includes the least among us. Together, let’s KEEP AMERICA GREAT!



Text TRUMP to 88022 if you liked our Super Bowl ad! pic.twitter.com/Lgjt53B7QX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

The ad, which aired during the first quarter and is the first of two 30-second Super Bowl spots for Trump, focuses on criminal justice reform. It features Alice Johnson, who was granted clemency in 2018 after Kim Kardashian West urged Trump to do so. "My heart is just bursting with gratitude. I want to thank President Donald John Trump," Johnson said in the spot.

Over the years, Donald Trump has made it his purpose to tweet at least once during the big game. Shortly after his inauguration in 2017, during the Super Bowl LI, Donald Trump tweeted, "Enjoy the #SuperBowl and then we continue: MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" The following year, he congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles on their "great Super Bowl victory!"

Most recently, in 2019, he shouted out the CEO of the Patriots, Bob Kraft, as well as head coach Bill Belicheck and quarterback Tom Brady for their great season and making it to the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are battling it out for the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl 54, taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday night.