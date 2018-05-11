Watch the 'Queer Eye' Cast React to Tom Jackson and Abby Parr’s Wedding

Netflix has landed solid reviews for Queer Eye, their revamped version of the Bravo reality show Queer Eye For the Straight Guy that has already been renewed for a second season. And though the streamer famously doesn't release ratings, the show’s stars and the men they make over have again entered the cultural spotlight, even earning some air time on Saturday Night Live.

After Tom Jackson, one of the men made-over on the show, recently re-married ex-wife Abby Parr, the men of the show — Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness — shared their advice to the couple during a sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio.

“My advice for you guys is to always respect each other,” Berk said. “Don’t fart in front of each other. That is my golden rule of a relationship.”

Jackson and Parr aren’t the only ones hearing wedding bells. The show’s very own Karamo Brown proposed to his partner of eight years, director Ian Jordan, in front of friends and family Wednesday night, including his Queer Eye cast mates.

“Can I just say that that was the most beautiful, seamless, most well-pulled off surprise?” Van Ness said. France added, “It was probably the best engagement I’ve ever seen. No joke. Truly beautifully done.”

Brown shared with THR how his Queer Eye family made the moment extra special, saying, “We’ve been together for eight years, but to have my new family be there when I’m proposing to my new partner, it was special. It was like my family members coming together. So thank you guys for coming.”