Tonys: Watch the Red Carpet Live Stream

Before the 2019 Tony Awards begin at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, the night's nominees, presenters and performers will walk the red carpet.

The red carpet kicks off at 5 p.m. ET and can be streamed on CBS's Twitter account. Additionally, the red carpet will be covered by Entertainment Tonight's ET Live.

Montego Glover and Denny Directo will host the red carpet preshow, which will allow viewers to see the night's biggest stars before they make their way into the New York City venue.

Following the red carpet, the 73rd annual Tony Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

James Corden will serve as the host of the show, while the presenters include Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Andrew Rannells, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Platt, Michael Shannon, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney and Audra McDonald.

The awards show will also include performances from a number of nominated musicals including Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations; Beetlejuice; The Cher Show; Choir Boy; Hadestown; Kiss Me, Kate; Oklahoma!; The Prom; and Tootsie. Tony winner Cynthia Erivo will also deliver a special performance during the awards show.

Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Groban, Danai Gurira, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Shirley Jones, Jane Krakowski, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Sienna Miller, Catherine O’Hara, Kelli O’Hara, Anthony Ramos, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marisa Tomei, Samira Wiley, BeBe Winans and Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Judith Light will also make appearances during the awards show.

