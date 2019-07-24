Watch Robert Mueller Testify Before Congress

The former special counsel is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before Congress during two House hearings Wednesday.

Mueller is discussing his 448-page investigation report during the hearings, but he previously said that he has no plans to discuss anything but his findings about the Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee for more than 3 hours, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

He will testify before the House Intelligence Committee starting at noon ET.

In the report that was issued in April, Mueller concluded there was not enough evidence to establish a conspiracy between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, but he also said he could not exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice. The report examined several instances in which Trump attempted to influence the investigation.

It was expected that Mueller will be asked about Donald Trump's attempts at obstruction with the investigation, as well as the collusion between Trump's team and Russian intermediaries.

The testimony is being aired on a number of networks including NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and C-SPAN.

Mueller's testimony comes four months after he completed his investigation and almost three months after the government released a redacted version of his report. Two months ago, Mueller broke his silence and made his first public statement about his findings during a press conference. During the statement, Mueller announced his departure and stressed that his report should speak for itself.

Watch the live stream of the hearings below.