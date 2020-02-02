Super Bowl: The Rock Introduces Chiefs, 49ers Players

The Rock introduced the two teams in the most Rock way.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduced the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs players before Super Bowl LIV — the NFL's and TV's biggest night of the year, which kicked off Sunday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

For his introductions of the National Football League two top teams' players of 2020, The Rock sort of combined a wrestling introduction and a fashion show, as the players strutted down the sleek black runway.

"If there's a way to get that W, trust me, they will find it," The Rock said at the beginning of the introductions, referring to the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has led his team to 15 championships and counting, was the first to be introduced, followed by fellow 49ers. "Four names who haunt the very soul of opposing quarterbacks and their future grandchildren: the law office of Buckner, Armstead, Bosa and Ford," The Rock announced, adding "it's not talking smack, if you can back it up." Finally, he introduced "The people's tight end," George Kittle, "he'll lay the smackdown on your candy-ass," The Rock exclaimed.

The Great One @TheRock just anointed George Kittle as “The People’s Tight End”. Amazing #SBLIV — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) February 2, 2020

"Going to Kansas City. Kansas City, here they come," The Rock opened his Chiefs introduction with a rendition of Wilbert Harrison's 1959 "Kansas City," followed by, "So what if it took them 50 years since Kansas City was last here? By the time it took you to answer the door and tip the pizza guy, this team just scored another touchdown!"

The Rock started with tight-end Travis Kelce, joking that he was only saying his name for the four people in the world who don't know Kelce. "There's fast, and then there's these guys," The Rock referenced Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman, "the legion of Zoom," followed by Tyrann Mathieu. The final Chiefs introduction was quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "You cannot take your eyes off him, for fear you will miss something incredible."

