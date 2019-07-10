Watch Taylor Swift Headline Amazon's Prime Day Concert Live

The concert, featuring Swift, Dua Lipa and SZA, will be exclusively available to Amazon Prime members.

In conjunction with its annual shopping holiday, Amazon is hosting a first-of-its-kind Prime Day Concert in New York on Wednesday, July 10. Taylor Swift is set to headline the event, which is being hosted by Jane Lynch, with additional performances by Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G.

Throughout the show, Amazon will provide sneak peeks of its upcoming original series such as Carnival Row and Modern Love.

Amazon Prime members can stream the entire event live on Prime Video at 9 p.m. ET. It also will be available to watch on-demand for a limited time.

Watch the Prime Day Concert here on Wednesday.

See a trailer for the musical event below.