Watch Hollywood Reporter's Full Comedy Showrunner Roundtable With Bill Hader, David Mandel, Jerrod Carmichael and More on SundanceTV

Ali Rushfield, Tanya Saracho and Alan Yang also star on the Comedy Showrunner Roundtable.

Bill Hader, David Mandel, Ali Rushfield, Tanya Saracho, Alan Yang and Jerrod Carmichael let loose on secrets of the writers room and the horrors of marketing posters during The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Showrunner Roundtable.

Viewers can watch the roundtable discussions beginning Sunday, June 23, on SundanceTV as part of the cable channel's original nonfiction series, Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter, produced in partnership with THR. Come back to THR.com on Mondays after the shows air for the full, uncensored discussion online.

The fifth of seven episodes — the Comedy Showrunner Roundtable — airs this Sunday, July 21. For subsequent episodes, tune in every Sunday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on satellite (channel 557 on DirecTV and 126 on Dish nationwide), and at 10 a.m. ET/PT on cable (channel 625 on Spectrum/TWC in L.A., 94 in NYC).

A full schedule of Emmy season roundtables is below.

Comedy Actress, June 23

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Regina Hall, Black Monday

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Maya Rudolph, Forever

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Comedy Actor, June 30

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Timothy Simons, Veep

Henry Winkler, Barry

Drama Actress, July 7

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora, The Act

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Niecy Nash, Claws, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Drama Actor, July 14

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Stephan James, Homecoming

Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Comedy Showrunner, July 21

Jerrod Carmichael, Ramy

Bill Hader, Barry

David Mandel, Veep

Ali Rushfield, Shrill

Tanya Saracho, Vida

Alan Yang, Forever

Drama Showrunner, July 28

Steven Canals, Pose

Sam Esmail, Homecoming

Sera Gamble, You

Marti Noxon, Sharp Objects

Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective

John Singleton, Snowfall

TV Directors, Aug 4

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Patty Jenkins, I Am the Night

Adam McKay, Succession

David Nutter, Game of Thrones

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Jean-Marc Vallée, Sharp Objects