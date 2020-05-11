Watch Tina Fey Host Star-Studded 'Rise Up New York!' Telethon

The fundraiser will feature appearances from Barbra Streisand, Chris Rock, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Mariah Carey, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Some of New York's biggest stars will join forces Monday to help raise money for the city's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic during Rise Up New York!

The telethon will be presented by Robin Hood and iHeartMedia.

Tina Fey is set to host the show, which will include appearances from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Andrew Rannells, Angie Mar, Barbra Streisand, Beastie Boys' Mike D and Ad-Rock, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Daniel Humm, Danny Meyer, David Chang, Fab 5 Freddy, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Karen Olivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Matthew Broderick, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez, Rza, Spike Lee, Salt-n-Pepa, Trevor Noah and former New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck and Phil Simms.

The special will also include musical performances from Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, Sting and others, as well as real-life accounts of the work being done on the front lines in New York City.

The hourlong virtual telethon will raise funds for Robin Hood's relief and recovery efforts that aim to help front line organizations working with the city's most vulnerable during and after the crisis. Donations will go toward food, shelter, financial assistance, health care, legal services, education and more to help New Yorkers rebuild their lives following the pandemic.

Rise Up New York! will air Monday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on all local broadcast networks in New York City, as well as News 12, Spectrum News NY1 and nationally on Cheddar, CNN, CNBC, MSG Network, MTV Live, MTV2 and MTV Classic. The telethon will also air on iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations and nationally on SiriusXM. The event can also be streamed on ABC News Live, Facebook Live, Live x Live, NBC News Now and NowThis Media.

