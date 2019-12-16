Rutger Hauer and Freya Tingley Strike a Spooky Chord in Trailer for 'The Sonata'

The European mystery thriller with supernatural vibes stars the late Hauer in one of his final screen performances.

Screen Media on Monday released the official trailer for The Sonata, less than a month away from its theatrical release.

The dark thriller stars Freya Tingley as Rose, a virtuoso violinist who inherits an old mansion after the sudden death of her long-lost father, played by the late film actor Rutger Hauer, best known for his portrayal of the replicant Roy Batty in Blade Runner.

Hauer died of an undisclosed illness in July 2019 at the age of 75. The Sonata will be one of his final posthumously released films.

The trailer opens on Rose as a lawyer informs her that her father, Richard Marlowe, an eccentric composer, has died and left everything to her. She travels to the sprawling stone mansion, and after feeling a ghostly presence, she discovers her father’s final work, a mysterious sonata marked with strange symbols.

With the help of her agent and manager Charles (Simon Abkarian), she deciphers the symbols and begins to unlock secrets concerning her father’s past involvement with a French secret society that has a goal of biblical proportions. Haunting imagery, candle-lit passageways and shrill violin music abound.

The Sonata, directed by Andrew Desmond and shot mostly on location in Latvia, had a small release in Russia in late 2018 and the United Arab Emirates this July. It will be released in North American theaters and on-demand Jan. 10.