How to Watch the White House Correspondents' Dinner

The annual event celebrating free speech and the First Amendment will be hosted this year by Michelle Wolf.

The annual Washington, D.C. gathering of political reporters colloquially called "Nerd Prom" has nearly arrived.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner, an annual event hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association, which aims to celebrates free speech and the First Amendment and gives political journalists the chance to intermingle with stars, will take place on Saturday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m.

This year, comedian Michelle Wolf, a former Daily Show contributor and future Netflix late-night show host, will emcee. "It's every comedian's worst nightmare: It's a big banquet room with circular tables, so half the people are turned away from you. Plus, they're eating, they're dressed nicely and it's well-lit. These are all terrible things for comedy. So yeah, I'm prepared to bomb," Wolf joked in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month.

While President Trump is skipping the proceedings for the second year in a row to host a rally in Michigan, members past and present of his administration have said they will attend, including former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, current White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway.

So how to watch the annual ceremony? Check out the options below.

ABC

ABC News will be streaming the event on all of its platforms, including on ABCNews.com, the ABC News app and on social media.

CBS

CBSN is featuring live, anchored coverage of the dinner and of Trump's Michigan rally, anchored by Tanya Rivero.

C-SPAN

C-SPAN will be live-streaming the dinner and airing the event from 9:30 p.m. ET until the end of the ceremony. Their website also features clips from previous dinners.

MSNBC

Starting at 7 p.m. MSNBC will be providing special coverage of the dinner, anchored by Jacob Soboroff. NBC News' Savannah Sellers will be reporting live from the red carpet and MSNBC will be analyzing Trump's counterprogramming, a rally in Michigan. Viewers can find the coverage on cable and at NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com.

Youtube

Several news outlets will be live-streaming the show on the platform on Saturday, including Canada's Global News.