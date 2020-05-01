Watch Tony Goldwyn, Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling and More Stars in Americares' Coronavirus Benefit

The comedy event, called 'COVID Is No Joke,' will feature sketches, stand-up and personal messages to help raise funds to aid in the response to the global pandemic.

A number of stars are working together to make those stuck at home laugh while raising money for a good cause through Americares' comedy benefit, COVID Is No Joke.

Hosted by Americares board member Tony Goldwyn, the one-hour benefit will feature appearances from Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling, Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Jack Black and Tenacious D, Wayne Brady, D’Arcy Carden, Kristin Chenoweth, Bryan Cranston, Mark Duplass, Gal Gadot, Patton Oswalt, Sia, Stephanie Beatriz, Adam Scott, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Matt Walsh, Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young and more. Throughout the benefit, the stars will perform sketches and stand-up sets and share personal messages.

Funds raised will go toward Americares' efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Viewers will be encouraged to make donations on the organization's website or by texting "JOKE" to 20222 to make a $25 donation. Following the benefit's announcement, an anonymous donor agreed to match the first $100,000 in donations made to the organization during the event.

Other stars that will appear during the benefit include Tom Cotter, Mackenzie Davis, Kyle Gass, Linda Hamilton, Chelsea Handler, Kerri Louise, Jonathan Mangum, Chris Mann, Dwayne Perkins, Natalia Reyes, Finn Straley, Paige Weldon, Jenny Yang and more.

Producers and longtime Americares supporters Bonnie Curtis, Kristin Hahn, Linda Goldstein Knowlton, David Koplan, Julie Lynn and Marti Noxon will serve as executive producers of the benefit.

Americares is a health-focused relief organization that provides protective gear, training and support for health care providers around the world.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americares has provided protective gear and infection control supplies to facilities in the U.S., as well as in Haiti, Honduras, India, Lebanon, the Philippines and Tanzania. In the U.S., the organization has already delivered 34 tons of protective supplies to health facilities in 40 states.

The live stream will be available to watch at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST on covidisnojoke.org and Americares' YouTube channel.

Watch the benefit below.