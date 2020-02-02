Super Bowl: Gospel Singer Yolanda Adams and the Children's Choir Perform 'America the Beautiful'

The esteemed gospel singer and the Miami chorus took the stage during the big game's preshow.

Before the Super Bowl LIV kickoff, Yolanda Adams and the Children's Chorus of Miami took the stage to sing the annual rendition of America the Beautiful at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Adams stood atop a giant white football, in a black and white floral pantsuit, with the Children's Chorus behind her on the field in all white, harmonizing with the gospel legend. The camera caught the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs players watching the traditional performance.

Adams keeps busy as an American gospel singer, record producer, actress and radio host of her own nationally syndicated morning gospel show. The Children's Chorus of Miami strives to provide young singers from all cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds with music education.

For the first time in Super Bowl history, Adams and the Chorus' performance will be available for download shortly after it airs on TV in the National Football League's new visual album, Super Bowl LIV Live. Demi Lovato's rendition of the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show performances will also be available on the album.

Adams and the Children's Chorus join the ranks of Chloe x Halle, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Alicia Keys, who have all sung America the Beautiful in the past.