Timepiece Trend: The Wrist’s New Standard Is Gold

Classic men's watches in 18-karat yellow and rose gold are the top picks for fall.

Never miss a beat, with a wristful of elegance and class, thanks to these six timeless timepieces.

1. Rolex

The ultra-classic Day-Date 36 by Rolex features a champagne-hued dial with diamond-embellished hour markers crafted of 18-karat gold, with a date window at the 12 o’clock position and the date at 3 o’clock, all in an Oyster case with fluted bezel on a President bracelet (also in 18-karat yellow gold); $34,550, at Rolex at Tourneau, New York, and the Rolex Boutique at Gearys Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, or www.rolex.com.

2. Cartier

A mechanical movement with automatic winding is housed in the large-model Santos de Cartier, which highlights a silvered opaline dial with a date window at 6 o’clock and includes both an interchangeable bracelet in 18-karat yellow gold and a leather strap; $33,700, at Cartier, New York and Beverly Hills, or www.cartier.com.

3. Hublot

Hublot’s 45mm Classic Fusion Aerofusion King Gold Bracelet highlights the skeleton styling of its self-winding chronograph movement via a sapphire dial, all in a case of satin-finished and polished 18-karat King Gold with matching bezel and bracelet; $48,300, at Westime, Beverly Hills, and Hublot Fifth Avenue, New York, or hublot.com.

4. Omega

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in July 1969, Omega is commemorating its moon-watch status with the Omega Speedmaster Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Limited Edition in 18-karat Moonshine gold, a unique alloy developed by the watch brand in a paler hue than traditional yellow gold, for both the 42mm case and bracelet; $34,600, at Omega, South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, and Fifth Avenue, New York or www.omegawatches.com.

5. Roger Dubuis

Minimalism is key on Roger Dubuis’ limited-edition Excalibur 42 Skeleton Tourbillon in 18-karat pink gold, with a thinner 42mm case and openworked dial to view the manual winding mechanical movement and the flying tourbillon at the 7 o’clock position; price upon request, at Roger Dubuis, Beverly Hills and New York, or rogerdubuis.com.

6. Audemars Piguet

Pink-gold subdials are highlighted by the silver-toned "Grande Tapisserie" dial of the new Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph by Audemars Piguet, a 38mm chronograph housed in an 18-karat pink gold case with a matching bracelet; $52,700, at Audemars Piguet, Beverly Hills and New York, or audemarspiguet.com.

