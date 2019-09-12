Hamptons Film Festival Sets 'Waves' as Closing Night Film

The annual Long Island event will also honor 'The Farewell's' Lulu Wang, 'Clemency's' Aldis Hodge and 'Mickey and the Bear's' Camila Morrone as its annual breakthrough artists.

The 2019 Hamptons International Film Festival has set the East Coast premiere of A24's Waves as its closing night film.

The drama, directed by Trey Edward Shults, follows a suburban African-American family as it deals with a tragic loss. The pic stars Sterling K. Brown, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell and Alexa Demie.

Additionally, HIFF announced this year's breakthrough artist honorees: The Farewell's Lulu Wang, Clemency's Aldis Hodge and Mickey and the Bear's Camila Morrone.

The fest also revealed the films in its conflict and resolution section, featuring stories that creatively deal with the complex issues and societal effects of war and violence. That program will include: Hans Pool’s Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World, Feras Fayyad’s The Cave, Waad al-Khateab and Edward Watts’ For Sama, Ben Lawrence’s Hearts and Bones and Dror Moreh’s The Human Factor.

HIFF previously announced that Martin Scorsese's The Irishman would serve as its Friday centerpiece, with The Two Popes as its Sunday centerpiece.

Additional high-profile films set to screen include A Hidden Life, Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics.

“We are elated to conclude our festival with Trey Edward Shults’ Waves, a beautiful drama of a family’s love that will absolutely mesmerize our audiences,” HIFF artistic director David Nugent said in a statement. “And with our breakthrough artist signature program, we are pleased to recognize the talent of Camila Morrone, Aldis Hodge, Lulu Wang, three artists whose work on the screen has been stunning.”

The 27th annual Hamptons International Film Festival is set to run Oct. 10-14. The Long Island event holds the distinction of being the only East Coast film fest to have screened the eventual best picture winner at the Oscars for the past nine years.

Click here for more information about this year's lineup.