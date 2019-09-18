'Waves,' Michael B. Jordan Talk Added to London Film Festival Lineup

'Just Mercy,' 'Harriet,' 'The Friend' and 'Wasp Network' are also among the festival's late additions.

The 63rd BFI London Film Festival, which kicks off on October 2, has added a number of late additions to its lineup.

Edward Shults' Waves, getting some major buzz following its premiere in Telluride, is to have its European premiere in London, alongside Destin Daniel Cretton's death row drama Just Mercy, Kasi Lemmon's Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet, Gabriela Cowperthwaite's emotional study of love, The Friend and the U.K. premiere of Olivier Assaya's Venice-bowing Wasp Network.

Elsewhere, Just Mercy star Michael B. Jordan and Celine Sciamma, director of Cannes hit Portrait of a Lady on Fire, have both been added to the festival's screen talks, together with previously announced Lukas Moodysson, Kim Longinotto and Rian Johnson.

William Nicholson and Atom Egoyan have been revealed as part of the LFF Connects, talks with artists working at the intersection of film and other creative industries.

This year's London Film Festival opens with Armando Iannucci's Charles Dickens adaptation The Personal History of David Copperfield, and closes with Martin Scorsese's long-awaited all-star gangster thriller, The Irishman.