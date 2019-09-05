Sterling K. Brown Struggles to Help Family Following Loss in 'Waves' Trailer

Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie and Renée Elise Goldsberry round out the cast of the Trey Edward Shults film.

Sterling K. Brown struggles to take care of his family following a traumatic loss in the new trailer for A24's Waves.

The film tells the emotional journey of a suburban African-American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together following a loss.

Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie and Renée Elise Goldsberry also star in the film, while Trey Edward Shults directed and wrote the screenplay.

The trailer opens with the family attending a church service, in which the priest preaches about the importance of love. The family is grieving, though it's not clear why.

Ronald (Brown) later asks his daughter (Russell) how she has been holding up after the difficult time. When she says she's been okay, he responds, "You know, it's okay if you're not."

The father continues to show his children that he cares for them by telling his son, Tyler (Harrison Jr.), that everything he does is for the family.

Tyler's relationship with his girlfriend Alexis (Demie) is also highlighted in the trailer. After she says that she's worried about him, he assures her that everything will be okay. "We're in this together," he says.

Ensuing clips show Ronald and his wife Catherine (Goldsberry) fighting over the pressure he puts on Tyler, specifically his habit of pushing toxic masculinity traits onto his son. A montage of clips also shows lighthearted moments of the kids driving and dancing, as well as glimpses of Tyler and Alexis fighting and the family visiting the hospital.

"Lord knows I've held on to way too much hate in my life," Ronald tells his family members. "All we have is now."

Waves premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and will next screen at the Toronto International Film Festival. It will hit theaters on Nov. 1.

Watch the full trailer above.