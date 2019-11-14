Ben Affleck Battles Addiction in 'The Way Back' Trailer

The drama is set to hit theaters March 6.

Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday released the first trailer for The Way Back, starring Ben Affleck. In the drama, the Oscar winner plays Jack, an alcoholic construction worker who attempts to get his life back on track by stepping into the role of basketball coach at his former high school.

Jack, once a star athlete, lost a university scholarship because of his vices and later ruined his marriage. However, his new coaching gig seems to be the first step in his road to recovery and redemption.

"It keeps me busy. Keeps my mind off of other things," Affleck's character says in the trailer, as footage of Jack cheering for his team plays. Later, as shots of an inebriated Jack flash onscreen, Affleck says in a voiceover, "I spent a lot of time hurting myself. I made a lot of bad decisions. I have a lot of regrets."

At one point in the clip, Jack's wife, played by actress Janina Gavankar, says, "I know you're suffering. I just want you to be happy again. But you've got to want it, too."

In October 2018, Affleck took to social media to speak out about his own issues with addiction after completing a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcoholism in Malibu. "Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment."

The Way Back — which reunites Affleck with his Accountant director, Gavin O'Connor — is set to hit theaters on March 6. Watch the trailer below.