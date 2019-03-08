SXSW: 'We Are the Radical Monarchs' Trailer Shows Girls of Color Becoming Community Leaders (Exclusive)

Directed by Linda Goldstein Knowlton, the documentary premieres Sunday in Austin.

When two queer women living in Oakland wanted to create a space that focused on the experience of young girls of color in Oakland, they formed a Girl Scouts-inspired troop called The Radical Monarchs.

Director Linda Goldstein Knowlton (The World According to Sesame Street) captures the young girls as they become community leaders who champion social justice in the new documentary We Are the Radical Monarchs.

The indie film, which makes its world premiere in competition at SXSW on Sunday, also documents the pressures facing co-founders Anayvette Martinez and Marilyn Hollinquest as they grew the organization both before and after the 2016 presidential election.

The guiding principle behind The Radical Monarchs is to provide young girls with a safe space that empowers them to love themselves and have an impact on their communities. They earn "units," not for selling cookies, but for participating in such activities as Black Lives Matter, Radical Beauty, being an LGBTQ ally, environmental justice and disability justice.

Knowlton produced We Are the Radical Monarchs with Katie Flint. Grace Lee executive produced.

Watch the first trailer of the doc, which is being released on International Women's Day, above.