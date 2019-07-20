'And Then We Danced' and 'Homeward' Share Grand Prix at Odessa IFF

Alejandro Landes collects the best director award for 'Monos.'

The Swedish/Georgian co-production And Then We Danced, directed by Levan Akin, and the Ukrainian film Homeward, directed by Nariman Aliev, shared the Grand Prix of the Odessa International Film Festival, whose closing ceremony was held in the Ukrainian port city on July 20.

And Then We Danced was also awarded as the international competition's best film. The film's star, Levan Gelbakhiani, picked up the best acting award. Meanwhile, Alejandro Landes collected the best director's award for Monos, co-produced by Colombia, Argentina, the Netherlands, Uruguay, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

Norwegian film The Men's Room, directed by Peter Sommer and Jo Vemud Svendsen, was awarded as the best European documentary. My father is My Mother's Brother, directed by Vadym Ilkov, collected the best film award in the Ukrainian national competition. French actress Catherine Deneuve received a lifetime achievement Golden Duke award.

Odessa IFF, Ukraine's main international film event, was held for the tenth time this year.