'And Then We Danced' Wins Best Picture at Swedish Film Awards

Levan Gelbakhiani took best actor at Sweden's Guldbagge Awards for his debut in Levan Akin's drama, playing a gay ballet dancer in Georgia.

Levan Akin's And Then We Danced, a gay coming-of-age tale set in the ballet scene in the staunchly conservative, and still very homophobic, country of Georgia in Eastern Europe, has won best film at the Guldbagge Awards, Sweden's top film honor.

Levan Gelbakhiani took best actor for his debut role as a performer in the National Georgian Ballet who is thrown off balance by his growing attraction to a fellow male dancer. Akin also picked up a Guldbagge for best screenplay and the film won best cinematography for Lisabi Fridell.

Best directing honors, however, went to Pella Kagerman and Hugo Lilja for Aniara, an experimental sci-fi drama based on the poem of the same name by Harry Martinson. Aniara stars Emelie Garbers and Bianca Cruzeiro took the Guldbagge for best actress and best supporting actress, respectively. The film's VFX team of Arild Andersson, Per Jonsson and Andreas Wicklund won best visual effects.

Swedish star David Dencik (Chernobyl, McMafia) picked up the best supporting actor honor for his portrayal of Sture Bergwall, aka Thomas Quick, in Mikael Hafstrom's based-on-a-true-tale thriller The Perfect Patient, about a mental ill man who falsely confessed to being a serial killer.

The 2020 Guldbagge Awards were handed out in Stockholm Monday night.