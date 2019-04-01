Queen Musical 'We Will Rock You' to Relaunch With North American Tour

Following the success of 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' the second coming of the Queen musical will kick off Sept. 3 in Canada.

The Queen musical We Will Rock You is set to relaunch with a North American tour 17 years after the stage production first debuted at London's Dominion Theatre in 2002. The show is set to kick off its upcoming concert series Sept. 3 in Winnipeg, Canada. Additional dates are scheduled for New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver and Toronto.

The tour announcement comes months after the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody — starring Rami Malek as the band's late frontman Freddie Mercury — wrapped a successful awards season, culminating with Ramek's best actor win at the 2019 Oscars. Following its Nov. 2 release, the movie went on to gross $800 million globally and gave Queen's music an added push in popularity.

We Will Rock You — produced by Annerin Theatricals — is described as a "quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders," and is "also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage." The show is laced with more than 24 songs from Queen's catalog of hits, including "We Are the Champions," "Radio Gaga," "I Want to Break Free," "Killer Queen," "Under Pressure," "Another One Bites the Dust" and, of course, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

"Annerin is proud to be able to produce We Will Rock You, and we are obviously lucky with our timing," Jeff Parry, president of Annerin Theatricals, said in a statement. "This is a show I have wanted to produce since I first saw it in London. My vision was to be able to produce it in such a way that it plays in soft-seaters as well as cut-down arenas."

Added Parry, "I thought that Queen’s musical was for everyone and not just the typical Broadway crowd, therefore we’re producing it in a way that can accommodate most buildings and audiences that want to experience the music of Queen in a uniquely theatrical manner."

We Will Rock You features a book and original direction by Ben Elton. Casting for the tour is currently underway. Tickets go on sale April 2.