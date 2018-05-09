Webby Awards: Adam Sandler, 'Stranger Things' Actor David Harbour to Receive Special Achievement Honors (Exclusive)

Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson will be among the presenters at this year's ceremony, set to take place in New York on May 14.

The Webby Awards has named two more special achievement honorees, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal exclusively.

Adam Sandler will receive a special achievement award for his performances across several Netflix films including The Meyerowitz Stories, The Week Of, The Ridiculous Six, Sandy Wexler and The Do-Over and for increasing "recognition of the power, popularity and profitability of streaming platforms," the Webby Awards said.

Harbour will receive a special achievement award for best actor for his role as Sheriff Jim Hopper on Netflix's Stranger Things and, the Webby Awards explains, "for skillfully using social media to engage fans and spread positivity on the Internet."

Sandler and Harbour join the following, previously announced Webby honorees: #MeToo trailblazer Susan Fowler, actress Laura Linney, actor Jesse Williams, artist FKA twigs, Mozilla executive chairwoman Mitchell Baker, chef David Chang, director Steven Soderbergh, NFL player Chris Long and Mexico's former president, Vicente Fox.

“This year’s Webby special achievement honorees and winners perfectly embody the Internet’s powerful grip on our culture and our daily lives,” Webby Awards executive director Claire Graves said in a statement. “We are privileged to recognize the many ways the Internet is able to draw us in, bring us together, energize and activate us, and make us laugh, cry, wonder, and dream.”

Presenters for this year's Webby Awards ceremony include Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson, Kara Swisher and The Daily host Michael Barbaro.

Late Night With Seth Meyers writer and on-air personality Amber Ruffin will host the Webby Awards, it was previously announced, with Ruffin reviewing the past year in internet culture in the below promo, a version of her signature Late Night segment "Amber Says What."

The 22nd annual Webby Awards show, where winners are famously restricted to five-word speeches, is set to take place at New York's Cipriani Wall Street on Monday May 14, with the show airing on demand on webbyawards.com on Tuesday, May 15.