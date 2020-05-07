Patton Oswalt to Host the 2020 Webby Awards

"The Webbys have always been a blast, and I was honored to accept the invitation to come back and host," Oswalt said about hosting this year's remote ceremony.

Patton Oswalt will return as the host of the 2020 Webby Awards, emceeing a slightly different version of the annual show, which this year has been dubbed WFH: Webbys From Home.

The ceremony will focus on how people have used the Internet to address COVID-19, while also honoring the work of the winners who created some of the most memorable Internet-based projects of the year.

"The Webbys have always been a blast, and I was honored to accept the invitation to come back and host," Oswalt said in a statement. "Then, the honor turned to glee when I realized it's going to be the same as every other night lately — sitting around in my pajamas, marveling at amazing stuff on the Internet... except I won't even have to find it myself."

As the host, Oswalt will open the show and ensure that the winners stick to 5-word acceptance speeches.

"No one on this planet gets the Internet and can make it funny, quite like Patton Oswalt," said Webby Awards executive director Claire Graves. "His comedy is the perfect combination of smart, profane, earnest and absurd, and he knows our show and our winners inside out. We are so excited to welcome Patton back to host this very special edition of the Webby Awards and can’t wait to honor some excellent Internet with him at the helm."

The comedian, actor and writer is known for his award-winning comedy specials, as well as a number of memorable film roles and guest-starring TV appearances. He currently stars as Principal Durbin on the NBC-turned-Peacock comedy A.P. Bio and recently lent his voice to play Max in the 2019 animated film The Secret Life of Pets 2.

The Hollywood Reporter scored a nomination in the general website category. Condé Nast leads the nominations with 27 nods, followed by Google with 24, National Geographic with 22, The Washington Post with 19 and the BBC with 14.

The winners for the 2020 Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 19. Following the announcement of the winners, a special Internet celebration will take place that will allow fans to watch special moments and hallmark speeches from all the winners.