'Wedding Crasher' Meets 'Catastrophe': Vince Vaughn, Sharon Horgan Set for 'The Last Drop'

Vaughn will play an out-of-control culinary show host who gets put in his place by Horgan's antique shop owner in the romantic drama, which Endeavor Content is selling worldwide.

Wedding Crasher star Vince Vaughn and Catastrophe actress Sharon Horgan are teaming up for The Last Drop, a romantic dramedy from director Christopher Storer’s (Hulu's Ramy).

Vaughn plays Clay Mason, a culinary show host who spends his life sloshing his way through long drunken nights and endless meals. His out-of-control lifestyle is derailing his career when he crosses path with Holly (Horgan), a no-nonsense antique shop dealer who sees through Clay's shtick.

Storer will direct from a script by Brandon & Phillip Murphy and Elizabeth Chomko (What They Had). Arrival producers Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce together with Dan Cohen (Stranger Things) of 21 Laps and Jen Dana of 3311. 3311 will co-finance The Last Drop with Endeavor Content, which will handle worldwide sales. Endeavor will be introducing the project to buyers at the American Film Market next week.

Vaughn is coming off a supporting role in Stephen Merchant's professional wrestling comedy Fighting With My Family and appears opposite Kristen Stewart in the biopic Seberg, which screened at the Venice and Toronto film festivals. He is currently shooting Blumhouse’s Untitled Body Swap Thriller.

Horgan, who co-writes and co-stars in Amazon's hit comedy Catastrophe, will next be seen in Bleeker Street’s Military Wives opposite Kristin Scott Thomas and in Fox's musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

In addition to directing several episodes of Hulu's critically-lauded comedy series Ramy, acclaimed comedy series Ramy, Storer was a producer on sleeper hit Eighth Grade.

Vaughn is repped by WME and Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Horgan is repped by WME, United Agents and Nelson Davis. Storer is repped by UTA.