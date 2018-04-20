Weekend Box Office: 'Super Troopers 2' Beats 'I Feel Pretty' in Thursday Previews

'I Feel Pretty' stars Amy Schumer in her first PG-13 comedy.

In a surprise twist, Amy Schumer's new comedy, I Feel Pretty, earned $1 million in Thursday previews to come in behind Super Troopers 2, which earned $1.4 million.

Heading into the weekend, Fox Searchlight's Super Troopers 2 — a follow-up to the 2002 cult hit — was tracking to open to a modest $6 million. Thursday night's performance suggests it will outpace expectations, although it could be frontloaded, thanks to ardent fans. Its preview gross was on par with Universal's recent comedy Blockers, which debuted to $20.6 million domestically.

I Feel Pretty — which has a notably larger footprint — unfurled in more than 2,600 theaters Thursday night before expanding in a total of 3,400 locations Friday morning. Super Troopers 2 played in 1,850 locations Thursday evening before riding into a total of 2,038 cinemas Friday.

Overall, holdovers A Quiet Place and Rampage are expected to top the chart ahead of I Feel Pretty and Super Troopers 2.

I Feel Pretty is tracking to open between $13 million and $15 million, behind Schumer's Snatched ($19.5 million) and Trainwreck ($30.1 million). STX Entertainment believes there is plenty of room for upside if femmes turn out in force. The new comedy is rated PG-13, compared with a more restrictive R for Trainwreck and Snatched.

In the film, directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, Schumer plays a woman who believes she looks like a supermodel after bumping her head in a spinning class. The movie's current score on Rotten Tomatoes is an unenthusiastic 37 percent. I Feel Pretty co-stars Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Tom Hopper, Naomi Campbell and Lauren Hutton.

Schumer has responded to criticism from some on social media that the movie's trailer encouraged body shaming by saying that her character suffers from low self-esteem and that I Feel Pretty sends a positive message.

Super Troopers 2 was written by and stars the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, including director Jay Chandrasekhar, Brian Cox, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Leme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske. The first film launched to $6.2 million domestically.

This time out, the oddball troopers attempt to resolve an international border dispute between the U.S. and Canada. The movie's Rotten Tomatoes score is presently 33 percent, compared with the first film's 35 percent.

Codeblack's and Lionsgate's thriller Traffik, the weekend's third new offering, is pacing to bow to an even more modest $3 million to $5 million after grossing $225,000 in previews. Directed by Deon Taylor, the R-rated pic revolves around a couple (Paula Patton and Omar Epps) who are terrorized by a biker gang at a remote country getaway. Traffik is playing in 1,046 theaters.