Weekend Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Scares Off 'Annabelle Comes Home' With $58M

Elsewhere, 'Yesterday' sings to a solid $17 million, while 'Avengers: Endgame' tries to beat 'Avatar's' record and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' conquers China and Japan.

Pixar and Disney's Toy Story 4 had no trouble staying No. 1 in its second weekend and fending off new offerings Annabelle Comes Home and Yesterday.

The animated family film grossed $58 million as it raced past the $200 million mark domestically and cleared an impressive $496.5 million worldwide. Its North American tally after 10 days is a strong $236.9 million. Overseas, Toy Story 4 has grossed $259.6 million to date.

New Line's summer horror pic Annabelle Comes Home followed in second place with estimated weekend earnings of $20.4 million for a five-day debut of $31.2 million, in line with expectations. Internationally, it opened to $45 million from 63 markets for a worldwide total of $76.2 million.

The movie wasn't entirely immune to the franchise fatigue that has infected other summer titles. It posted the lowest domestic weekend opening of any title in the Conjuring Universe despite doing solid business in its own right.

Annabelle drew a diverse, younger audience. Caucasians made up 39 percent of ticket buyers, followed by Hispanics (29 percent), African Americans (20 percent) and Asian/other (12 percent), according to PostTrak. In terms of age, 70 percent of the audience was between ages 18 and 34.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren from the Conjuring films, while Gary Dauberman directed from a screenplay co-written by James Wan.

Serving as counter-programming to commercial fare, Universal and Working Title's Yesterday followed in third place with $17 million. The movie's better than expected opening is a win for original, adult titles following the disappointing performances of Late Night and Booksmart.

Yesterday — delivering director Danny Boyle his biggest opening — tells the story of a young man who wakes up in a Beatles-free world and gets to pretend he wrote their songs. Newcomer Hamish Patel stars.

Three quarters of the audience was over the age of 25, including 46 percent over 35, according to PostTrak.

Yesterday took in $7.7 million overseas from its first 30 markets for an early global cume of $24.7 million.

Elsewhere, Sony's Spider-Man: Far From Home China, Japan and Hong Kong, where it opened ahead of its domestic debut on July 2.

The superhero pic, a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, grossed $111 million from the three markets, led by China with $98 million, the fourth-best showing for a Hollywood superhero pic and the seventh biggest of all time for a studio movie.

It earned $9.4 million in Japan, the second biggest launch for a superhero film behind Avengers: Endgame, and a stellar $3.8 million in Hong Kong.

Avengers: Endgame made its own headlines as it waged a battle to pass up Avatar and become the top-grossing film of all time globally. Moving back into a total of 2,025 theaters and featuring new footage, the Marvel and Disney superhero pic earned $5.5 million in North America and $2.3 million overseas for a total of $2.76 billion, less than $30 million behind Avatar's $2.79 billion, not adjusted for inflation.

Among other weekend highlights, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum crossed the $300 million mark worldwide. Its current global total is $303.6 million.