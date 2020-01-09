The Weeknd Teams With BAPE for Second Clothing Collection

Pieces will be available through either BAPE's or The Weeknd's online shop Jan. 11.

From Puma to H&M, The Weeknd has dabbled in an array of fashion collabs throughout his decorated career. After he teamed up with BAPE back in 2018, the pair of pop-culture Goliaths have reunited for a second capsule collection, which is set to release Jan. 11.

The lookbook features Abel modeling pieces alongside 88 Glam's Derek Wise, XO's La Mar Taylor, and Metro Boomin'. The collection will include multiple graphic T-shirts, tracksuits, camo-patterned sweatpants, hoodies, denim jackets, windbreakers and more.

Most of the merchandise is emblazoned with the XO and BAPE logos near the slogan "Til We Overdose" in some capacity. Fans can get their hands on all of the available pieces through either BAPE's or The Weeknd's online shop come Jan. 11. Prices for the items have yet to be released.

