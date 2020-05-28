Weinstein Accuser Sarah Ann Masse Co-Writing #MeToo Drama 'R Culture' (Exclusive)

"There is a lot of me in this script," Masse tells The Hollywood Reporter about the feature film that fellow writer Alexa Polar will direct.

Harvey Weinstein accuser Sarah Ann Masse is co-writing R Culture, a #MeToo-era drama that tackles Hollywood's rape culture and abuse of power.

The writer-actress-comedian will also star in the feature to be directed and co-written by Alexa Polar. Having stepped forward in 2017 to accuse Weinstein of unwanted sexual misconduct — before the former movie mogul was eventually convicted of, and sentenced to 23 years in prison for, rape and criminal sexual assault — Masse will draw on her own experiences as an industry silence breaker for the project.

"I wouldn't say it is deliberately autobiographical, but there is a lot of me in this script, and it does tackle the ideas of celebrity, power, the press, the legal system and how survivors can come together to force change," Masse told The Hollywood Reporter. She adds her collaboration with Polar on the movie's script aims to "try and help survivors heal, help society understand what it feels like to live through abuse, come to terms with what has happened to you and take steps to tell your story and seek justice."

R Culture follows a successful Spanish lawyer moving to Los Angeles to start a new life after marrying a famous American painter. When dark secrets from her husband's past start to reveal themselves, she has to decide how to reclaim her voice and protect everyone she holds dear as her personal drama unfolds on a national stage.

Production on the indie will start later this year if COVID-19 restrictions allow. Masse will star in R Culture alongside Marian Aguilera, Michelle Manu, Vicenta N’Dongo and Soraya Padrao. The feature will be produced by Stephen Downing and Butterfly Angel Entertainment's Kathy Dang.

Masse also launched HireSurvivorsHollywood.org to help advocate for survivors of sexual violence in the entertainment industry. "Knowing I not only get to write this story but appear on screen playing a complex, powerful female character is incredibly satisfying, especially after the career retaliation I have faced the past several years," she explained.

Masse is also known as the American half of the British-American comedy duo 'We Are Thomasse.' She is repped by Tom Harrison of Vanguard Management Group and Marian Aguilera is repped by Javier Robles of Mayor Arce Creative and Management.