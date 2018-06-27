Weinstein Company Sale to Lantern at Risk Amid Growing Discord

As the parties argue over terms owed creditors, the clock is ticking.

The sale of The Weinstein Company to private equity group Lantern Capital is in danger of falling apart, TWC said today in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware.

The sale was originally approved in May, and while the sale price was subsequently reduced from $310 million to $287 million, the parties are now threatening to sue each other as they argue over the millions in profit participant payments owed to various creditors.

The TWC lawyers are charging that Lantern has breached the agreement by failing to close the sale within the time permitted, while Lantern has accused TWC of misrepresenting the payments that are due, and the two sides are now threatening to sue each other.

“The Parties’ disputes have come to a head at a perilous time for the Debtors,” the filing reads, with TWC running out of financing and a DIP facility due to mature on July 23, and Lantern’s own debt financing commitment terminating on July 15.

A failure to close the sale, the filing warns, could result in liquidating the company.

More to come...