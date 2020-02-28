Weinstein Juror Says Verdict Wasn't About #MeToo Movement: "There Was No Message"

One of the 12 people who decided to convict the former movie mogul of rape spoke to 'CBS This Morning's' Gayle King in an interview that aired on Friday.

One of the jurors who decided to convict Harvey Weinstein of rape in Monday's landmark verdict says he and the other 11 people on the jury were careful to merely consider the facts in front of them.

"There is no message," the juror, identified only by his first name of Drew, told Gayle King in an interview that aired on CBS This Morning on Friday. "We were there to do a job and make a decision based on the information that was presented to us and we have absolutely no stance or voice or opinion as to any larger movement."

Drew added that and the other jurors didn't discuss what their decision would mean for the larger #MeToo movement.

"That's not the job and that's not what we were asked to do," he explained. "It would be an adulteration of the process to take outside factors and have that weigh on our decision-making process and eventual findings. I have no appetite or aspirations to be the voice or face of both the jury and the larger movement. This case, these people, this is our decision."

Throughout the interview, which aired in multiple parts across Friday's CBS This Morning with a preview airing on the CBS Evening News the night before, Drew seemed measured and deliberate in his responses, stressing that he and his fellow jurors took the responsibility to remain impartial very seriously.

When asked about victims and their attorneys thanking the jury, Drew said, "I took no joy in any aspect of it. This is a serious matter for serious crimes."

Weinstein was found guilty on Monday on two of the five criminal charges he was facing, convicted of criminal sexual assault in the first degree, based on the testimony of former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley and rape in the third degree, based on the testimony of onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann. The jury, comprising seven men and five women, reached a decision after five days of deliberations.

Drew told King there was no racial or gender bias apparent in the deliberations or how he and his fellow jurors responded to the evidence and witness testimonies.

Weinstein, who's currently at Bellevue Hospital after suffering from heart palpitations and high blood pressure following the verdict before being moved to Rikers Island, will be sentenced on March 11. He faces five to 25 years on the sexual assault conviction and 18 months to four years for the third-degree rape conviction.

The jurors have been reluctant to speak to the media but Juror No. 2 told Inside Edition that "tensions were very high" during the deliberations. "The temperature in the room was very high," she added. Drew was identified during the trial as Juror No. 9.

