Gigi Hadid Called to Potentially Serve as Harvey Weinstein Juror

The model, who appeared in court on Monday, told the judge she could be objective — despite having met the defendant and one of his alleged victims.

Since Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial on charges of sexual assault began last Monday, hundreds of New Yorkers have sat in Judge James Burke's courtroom and been told they could potentially serve as jurors in Weinstein's case.

On Monday, a famous face was among the latest pool of potential jurors: Gigi Hadid.

Reporters covering the Weinstein case were initially instructed not to report Hadid's identity, as she could still be called for jury service, but were later granted permission to do so.

As usual, Burke asked the 120 or so potential jurors whether they know Weinstein, any of his lawyers, any defense attorneys, or any of the people who are expected to be discussed in the case or called as witnesses.

Hadid told the judge that she has met Weinstein and has also met Salma Hayek, who says she was sexually harassed by Weinstein and called the former film producer "my monster."

Burke then asked Hadid, "Is there anything about having met them that makes you unable to be an impartial juror?”

Hadid told the judge, “I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts."

Many jurors have already been dismissed from potentially serving on the case because they have said they cannot be fair or impartial when considering the facts of the case. Others have been dismissed because of scheduling or health issues that would preclude them from serving on the jury, which could run for 2 months.

Those who have not been dismissed have been told to return on Thursday for the beginning of the more formal voir dire process.

Judge Burke also said on Monday that some potential jurors have discussed the case on social media, in violation of his orders. "Let me tell you, they may be held in contempt of court ... and face serious consequences up to and including 30 days in jail and a significant fine," he said. “So, don’t do that."