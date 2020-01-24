Weinstein Trial: Rosie Perez Testifies in Support of Annabella Sciorra's Rape Claim

The 'Do The Right Thing' actress took the stand to discuss her knowledge of Sciorra's claim against Harvey Weinstein. "I think I was raped," Perez said Sciorra told her back in 1993.

Actress Rosie Perez testified in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault and rape trial on Friday afternoon that her friend Annabella Sciorra told her back in 1993 that she thought she was the victim of rape.

Sciorra testified on Thursday that Weinstein raped her in the winter of 1993.

Perez told jurors on Friday that she called Sciorra one night in 1993 and asked her to hang out. "She was talking in this very strange whisper of a voice, as if she was hiding from someone," she said. "I said, 'What's wrong with you?' She said, 'I think something bad happened. ... I think I was raped.' The way she said it was so strange, because she was still whispering. ... She started crying."

Perez said that Sciorra wouldn't tell her who raped her. "I can't, I can't," Sciorra allegedly told her. "I kept trying to call her back, all night long, because I was so upset. And, she wouldn't pick up the phone."

In a later conversation, Perez said of Sciorra: "She told me that it was in fact Harvey Weinstein who raped her." Perez said that Sciorra described the alleged assault.

Sciorra told Perez not to tell anybody. Perez told her to tell the police about what happened, but Sciorra told her she couldn't. "It's going to destroy me," Perez said Sciorra told her.

