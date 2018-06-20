'Welcome to Marwen' Trailer: Steve Carell Stars in Robert Zemeckis' Heroic Drama

"My dolls have to tell the story."

Sometimes courage is found in the most unexpected places, as it’s explored in the official trailer for Universal Pictures’ film, Welcome to the Marwen.

From Academy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis, Steve Carell stars as Mark Hogancamp who endures a devastating attack from a group of Nazis. Though barely surviving, Carell’s Hogancamp soon becomes traumatized and unable to carry on with normalcy and continue being an artist.

To alleviate his PTSD and inability to express his art, Hogancamp uses his imagination to create a fantasy world – a testament to the powerful women he knows – where his dolls become the heroes he needs to heal and “tell the story.” Utilizing his surroundings and life occurrences, Carell’s Hogancamp creates a world dubbed “Marwen” that replicates his own life through the dolls. The film alternates between real-life and doll-like figures, as Hogancamp uses his imagination as his weapon against his attackers.

“We’re one in the same pal. If I can be a hero, then so can you,” Carell’s doll person Hogie says, as Carell finds solace with his heroic dolls. “I have my heart and I have my friends. I have hope that it’ll be okay,” Carell is later shown saying in court.

The film, based on the true story of a WWII art project created by Hoganman, is produced by Oscar-winning producer Steve Starkey (Forrest Gump, Flight), Jack Rapke (Cast Away, Flight), and Cherylanne Martin (The Pacific, Flight) of Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers banner produce alongside the director. Jackie Levine and Jeff Malmberg will serve as executive producers. Malmberg directed the 2010 documentary Marwencol that inspired the film.

Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Merritt Weaver, Gwendoline Christie, Eiza Gonzalez, and Janelle Monáe also star in the film as the women (and dolls) in his life.

Welcome to Marwen is set to hit theaters Nov. 21.