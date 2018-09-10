Toronto: Well Go USA Takes Sci-Fi 'Freaks' for Multiple Territories

The Canadian indie from writer-directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern debuted at TIFF on Saturday night.

Well Go USA has picked up the North American rights to Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky’s sci-fi thriller Freaks after a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday night.

Well Go also nabbed the rights for the U.K., Australia/New Zealand, and Latin America in a multi-seven figure deal. The U.S. distributor plans a major theatrical release in 2019.

Freaks stars Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Grace Park, Amanda Crew, and Lexy Kolker. The psychological sci-fi thriller portrays a disturbed father (Hirsch) who locks his 7-year-old daughter (Kolker) in a house, and warns her of mysterious dangers outside.

But the mysterious Mr. Snowcone (Dern) convinces the girl to escape and join him on a quest for family, freedom, and revenge.

The film was financed by Wise Daughter Films, in association with My Way Productions and Storyboard Capital Group. And Freaks was written by Lipovsky and Stein, and produced by Lipovsky, Stein, Jordan Barber, and Mitchell Waxman.

Executive producers are M. Alan Stein, Rick Alyea, Philip Kim, and Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard.

The deal was negotiated by Dylan Marchetti and Doris Pfardrescher for Well Go USA. CAA and The Gersh Agency represented the filmmakers.