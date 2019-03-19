Wendy Williams Reveals She's Been Living in a Sober House

The TV host made the emotional revelation during Tuesday's broadcast of her eponymous daytime talk show.

Wendy Williams revealed that she's been secretly living in a sober house, while continuing to host her eponymous daytime talk show. The TV personality — who has been open about her past struggles with addiction and cocaine use — made the emotional announcement in front of her live audience on Tuesday's broadcast.

"So, you know me for being a very open and truthful person and I've got more to the story for you," she began, before choking up. "You know [my husband] Kevin [Hunter], [my son] Kevin [Hunter Jr.] and I have the Hunter Foundation for the good of the people and we recently launched our 888-5HUNTER number for those of you caught up in the struggle of addiction."

Williams then recounted her own issues with substance abuse and revealed that she has been living in a sober house. She explained, "Well, for some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house. When you see me come to work glammed-up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you two hours a day, I like to take care of my body. And you know I've had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don't know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped."

Williams said that she entered a sober house because she wanted to learn more about addiction. "I wanted to know more of the story, so this is my autobiographical story and I'm living it and I'm telling you this," she continued through tears. "After I go to the Pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the Tri-state area. And I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and they're looking for help."

According to Williams, the people she has met in treatment are not aware of — or simply don't care about — her celebrity status. "They don't know I'm Wendy. They don't care I'm Wendy. There's no autographs. There's no nothing," she said. "It's the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle and it's been really interesting, this ride."

Williams also said that the only two people who knew about her living in a sober house up until now were her husband and their teenage son. "After I finish my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters and breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in here in the Tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who've become my family."

Williams stated that there is a curfew at the sober house and she is in bed by 10 p.m. "So I go to my room and I stare at the ceiling and I fall asleep to wake up to come back here and to see you," she said, implying that her current living arrangement won't impact production as it stands for The Wendy Williams Show. "So that is my truth. Either you're calling me crazy or the bravest woman you know. I don't care."

Williams ended her statements by urging those who are either struggling or know someone struggling with addiction to seek help. "Our Hunter Foundation just launched last week," she said. "We have already successfully placed 56 people in recovery centers around the world, not just the country."

Williams' announcement comes weeks after she returned to her talk show following an extended hiatus due to health problems. Upon her return March 4, Williams said that she felt good despite suffering from Graves' disease, an autoimmune condition that causes hyperthyroidism.

"We were only supposed to be off for two weeks for Christmas vacation," she explained about when she first announced she would be taking a TV break starting Dec. 20. "Toward the end of the two weeks, I start to feel thyroid-ish. Well, they're still adjusting my meds and, if you don't know about thyroid disease, it's a lifetime thing and they're always adjusting and always doing stuff and it can really screw you over."

During her hiatus, a variety of hosts filled in for Williams, including Jerry O'Connell, Nick Cannon, Bevy Smith and Sherri Shepherd, among others.

There are no plans to alter the show after Williams' reveal Tuesday, a spokesperson for the show told The Hollywood Reporter. The Wendy Williams Show will be taking a previously scheduled spring break hiatus and air repeat episodes during the week of April 1. The show will return with original episodes April 8.

Watch Williams open up about living in a sober house in the clip below.