Wendy Williams Taking an "Extended Break" From Talk Show to Focus on Health

The TV host is going on another hiatus after experiencing complications from Graves' disease.

Wendy Williams announced Friday that she is taking an "extended break" from her eponymous daytime talk show. According to a statement released by her family, Williams needs time to focus on her health after injuring her shoulder and then experiencing "complications" from Graves' disease, an immune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism.

"As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ disease that will require treatment," read the statement. "Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being."

Added the family: "Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and the Hunter family's privacy during this time."

Williams has been on hiatus since December, when the TV host and author slurred her words and apologized to fans for a "less than stellar" show.

"I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell."

Williams — who revealed her Graves' disease diagnosis last year — said that she took medication in an attempt to power through the pain and "deliver a great show," which she admitted was poor judgment and then promised a "better Wendy in 2019."

While she was scheduled to return to her show in early January, a variety of hosts have filled in for Williams this month. The Wendy Williams Show will air repeat episodes the week of Jan. 21 and will produce original episodes with more substitute hosts starting the week of Jan. 28.

Williams, who previously took a three-week hiatus in the spring of 2018 because of her health issues, has yet to announce a return date for this year.