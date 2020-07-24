Apple Pick Ups New Werner Herzog Doc 'Fireball'

Herzog reteams with volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer for the doc about shooting stars, meteorites and deep impacts.

Apple is boosting its documentary slate with a pickup for Fireball, an upcoming feature from Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer.

The doc's focus will be on how shooting stars, meteorites and deep impacts have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds, and on our past and our future. Herzog and Oppenheimer, who co-directed Fireball, previously worked together on Oscar-nominated Encounters at the End of the World and Emmy-nominated Into the Inferno.

Werner Herzog Filmand RTS are behind the feature, which will be produced by André Singer and Lucki Stipetić, and executive produced by Richard Melman. Sandbox Films is also behind Fireball.

Apple received an Oscar nomination for doc The Elephant Queen. The streamer recently released the Spike Jonze-directed Beastie Boys Story, and will next debut Sundance award-winner Boys State.