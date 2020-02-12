The Searchlight Pictures film is due in theaters July 24.

The first trailer for The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun arrived Wednesday — and it is unmistakably a Wes Anderson film.

A little longer than two minutes, the trailer shows a glimpse of life in and around a newspaper in a French city.

Bill Murray is the editor in chief. Enough said.

The film is packed with stars and the style of the picture is pure Anderson.

The film stars Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux and Timothée Chalamet, just to name a few. There are also cameos from previous Anderson collaborators, such as Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe and Anjelica Huston.

Watch the trailer below.