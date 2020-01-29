Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Lands Summer 2020 Release

The ensemble cast includes Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody and Timothée Chalamet.

Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun will open in U.S. theaters July 24, Searchlight Pictures announced Wednesday.

The ensemble dramedy stars Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody and Timothée Chalamet, as well as Lea Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson and Bill Murray.

The French Dispatch portrays journalists in an outpost of an American magazine in a fictional 20th century French city, and brings to life a collection of the stories they author for the final issue.

Searchlight and Anderson have been longtime collaborators. Ditto for Anderson and Indian Paintbrush, which co-financed The French Dispatch. The filmmaker shares a producing credit with Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson.

Searchlight acquired rights to The French Dispatch last fall.