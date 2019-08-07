Wesley Snipes Joins Eddie Murphy in 'Coming to America' Sequel (Exclusive)

Craig Brewer is directing 'Coming 2 America' for Paramount.

Wesley Snipes has joined Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America, Paramount’s sequel to its popular 1988 comedy.

Craig Brewer, the director best known for Hustle & Flow, is helming the project. Kevin Misher producing via his Misher Films banner along with Kenya Barris and Murphy.

The original saw Murphy play Prince Akeem, a spoiled prince from the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who arrives in Queens, New York, and in undercover fashion gets a job at a McDonald’s knock-off while trying to find a wife.

The new story sees Akeem returning to America in order to find his long-lost son.

Arsenio Hall is already on board as reprising his role of his best friend.

Snipes will play a new character, General Izzi, a man who rules a neighboring nation.

A fall start is being eyed.

America will represent a reteaming of Snipes with both Murphy and Brewer. The trio collaborated on Dolemite is My Name, a biopic of comedian Rudy Ray Moore that will premiere at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Snipes, perhaps best known for such as Blade, White Men Can’t Jump and New Jack City, is also starring in and exec producing indie action thriller Payline.

He is repped by APA.